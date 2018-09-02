Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Sun, 02 September 2018 at 11:35 pm

Elle Fanning Returns to LA After Attending Deauville US Film Festival 2018 in France!

Elle Fanning is making a stylish return home!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted arriving back at LAX airport on Sunday (September 2) after attending the 2018 Deauville US Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

Elle was joined at the premiere of her movie Galveston by the film’s writer and director, Melanie Laurent.

The movie is about a dying hitman who returns to his hometown of Galveston where he plans his revenge after escaping a set up.
Photos: BACKGRID
