Elle Fanning Returns to LA After Attending Deauville US Film Festival 2018 in France!

Elle Fanning is making a stylish return home!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted arriving back at LAX airport on Sunday (September 2) after attending the 2018 Deauville US Film Festival on Saturday (September 1) in Deauville, France.

Elle was joined at the premiere of her movie Galveston by the film’s writer and director, Melanie Laurent.

The movie is about a dying hitman who returns to his hometown of Galveston where he plans his revenge after escaping a set up.