Stephen Amell Goes 'All In' for Wrestling Match - See the Shirtless Photos!

Stephen Amell is always up for a physical challenge and he showed off his incredible strength during an All-In wrestling match this weekend!

The 37-year-old Arrow actor competed against wrestler Christopher Daniels in the match on Saturday night (September 1) at the Sears Centre in Chicago, Ill.

Stephen didn’t win the match, but he still had a positive attitude after the event.

“2-1 —@facdaniels was the better man. It was an honor to be in the ring with him,” he tweeted.

25+ pictures inside of Stephen Amell going shirtless in the ring…

Credit: George Napolitano/MediaPunch; Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Shirtless, Stephen Amell

