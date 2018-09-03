Top Stories
Mon, 03 September 2018 at 1:35 pm

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Dog's Name Revealed!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Dog's Name Revealed!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed a dog into their family and now the little pup’s name has been revealed!

The royal couple has named their dog, a Labrador Retriever, Oz, according to People.

Oz has been living with Meghan and Harry at their cottage at Kensington Palace in London and the dog also joined them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area.

Meghan had two dogs before moving to London to live with Harry. One of the dogs, a beagle named Guy, relocated with her and the other dog, Bogart, is living with friends in Toronto.
Photos: Getty
