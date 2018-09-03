Top Stories
Fan Conspiracy Theory About Kim Kardashian Having Affair With Drake Goes Viral

Mike Colter Apologizes for Joking About Bishop Touching Ariana Grande During Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Dominic Cooper &amp; Gemma Chan Relax at the Beach in Spain

Offset Gets His &amp; Cardi B's Daughter's Name Tattooed on His Face

Mon, 03 September 2018 at 12:06 am

Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Probably' Going to Move to Israel

Roseanne Barr is making a move.

The 65-year-old actress and comedian, whose sitcom Roseanne was canceled due to her racist tweets, tells Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in a new podcast that she plans to move to Israel once the Roseanne spin-off, The Conners, airs.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go…and study with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me, and it’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman,” she said.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” she said of The Conners.

“I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha ha,” she added.

She also revealed that she “went to Nashville and cut a record.”

“I’m singing and getting better. I’m not great, or even good, but I’m better,” she said.

She also says she’s working on a new sitcom: “I’m very excited. It’s very funny,” she explained.

Listen below.
