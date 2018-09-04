Henry Cavill & Daniel Bruhl Suit Up for Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala in Venice!

Daniel Bruhl and Henry Cavill look so handsome while walking the red carpet at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Tuesday (September 4) in Venice, Italy.

The guys were joined at the event by Diego Luna, Sarah Gadon, and Daniel‘s longtime partner Felicitas Rombold.

Henry had some big news to announce earlier in the day. He is heading back to TV in the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher. He previously was seen in the show The Tudors, which was his big break in Hollywood.