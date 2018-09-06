Lea Michele, Camilla Belle, & Crystal Reed Attend Noon By Noor NYFW Show

Lea Michele meets up with Camilla Belle and Crystal Reed at the Noon By Noor fashion presentation held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (September 6) in New York City.

The three actresses sat front row at the show alongside America’s Next Top Model‘s J. Alexander aka Miss J.

“What a gorgeous show from @noonbynoor today at NYC fashion week! ✨ With the gorgeous @camillabelle & @crystalmreed,” Lea posted on Instagram, along with a pic of her with Crystal and Camilla.

Stay tuned – fashion week is just kicking off and there’s going to be a ton more coverage over the next few days!