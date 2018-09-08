Aaron Paul & Alison Brie Preview a New Season of Animated Series 'BoJack Horseman'

Aaron Paul and Alison Brie pose for photos at the Paley Center’s PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event celebrating Netflix’s BoJack Horseman on Thursday (September 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The co-stars from the animated series were joined by co-star Paul F. Tompkins, who voices Mr. Peanutbutter, as well as creator and executive producer Raphael Bob-Waksberg, production designer Lisa Hanawalt, and supervising director Mike Hollingsworth.

The fifth season of the hit show will debut on Netflix on September 14. Critics are saying that the new season is darker than the previous ones and it deals with addiction.