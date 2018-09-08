Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 4:19 pm

Beyonce & Jay Z Visit a Shipwreck During Her Birthday Trip

Beyonce & Jay Z Visit a Shipwreck During Her Birthday Trip

Beyonce and Jay Z go a sightseeing excursion while enjoying the beautiful day on Saturday (September 8) in Sardinia, Italy.

The power couple has been celebrating Bey‘s 37th birthday this week on a private yacht and they took a little boat to a rocky island, where they viewed a shipwreck.

Bey and Jay have been seen all week long enjoying their trip to Italy!

The couple will continue their On The Run II Tour on September 11 in Texas. The tour will wrap up on October 4 after 48 total shows.
