Beyonce & Jay Z Visit a Shipwreck During Her Birthday Trip

Beyonce and Jay Z go a sightseeing excursion while enjoying the beautiful day on Saturday (September 8) in Sardinia, Italy.

The power couple has been celebrating Bey‘s 37th birthday this week on a private yacht and they took a little boat to a rocky island, where they viewed a shipwreck.

Bey and Jay have been seen all week long enjoying their trip to Italy!

The couple will continue their On The Run II Tour on September 11 in Texas. The tour will wrap up on October 4 after 48 total shows.