Top Stories
Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Cardi B Speaks Out Following Confrontation With Nicki Minaj at NYFW Party

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Mac Miller Dead - Rapper Dies at 26 Due to Apparent Overdose

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd &amp; Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Chris Evans, Paul Rudd & Scarlett Johansson Film 'Avengers 4' in Atlanta!

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Post Malone Gets Emotional While Talking About Mac Miller's Death

Sat, 08 September 2018 at 11:03 am

Christina Aguilera Provides the Entertainment at Harper's Bazaar's Icons Event During NYFW

Christina Aguilera Provides the Entertainment at Harper's Bazaar's Icons Event During NYFW

Christina Aguilera wears a white feathered dress on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The 37-year-old singer provided the evening’s entertainment and she performed some of her hit songs for the crowd.

Christina is about to head out on her Liberation Tour, so they lucky attendees got a sneak peek!

FYI: Christina is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress and Bvlgari jewelry on the red carpet.

Just Jared on Facebook
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 01
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 02
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 03
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 04
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 05
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 06
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 07
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 08
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 09
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 10
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 11
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 12
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 13
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 14
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 15
christina aguilera harpers bazaar icons event 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Christina Aguilera

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr