Christina Aguilera Provides the Entertainment at Harper's Bazaar's Icons Event During NYFW

Christina Aguilera wears a white feathered dress on the red carpet at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

The 37-year-old singer provided the evening’s entertainment and she performed some of her hit songs for the crowd.

Christina is about to head out on her Liberation Tour, so they lucky attendees got a sneak peek!

FYI: Christina is wearing an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood dress and Bvlgari jewelry on the red carpet.