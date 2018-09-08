Top Stories
Sat, 08 September 2018 at 1:20 pm

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashlee Simpson, & More Stars Glam Up for Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashlee Simpson, & More Stars Glam Up for Harper's Bazaar's ICONS Party

Nicole Scherzinger looks gorgeous while posing for a pic at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates “ICONS By Carine Rotifeld” Event held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (September 7) at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross, who just dropped a brand new single, were also in attendance at the annual NYFW event.

More stars in attendance included musicians Kelly Rowland, Kim Petras, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Hayley Kiyoko, Lauren Jauregui, Austin Mahone, and Halle Bailey.

FYI: Ashlee is wearing a Paolo Sebastian dress. Kelly is wearing a George Keburia suit and a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Photos: Getty
