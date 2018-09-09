Top Stories
Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Blake Lively Pokes Fun at Husband Ryan Reynolds Before Their 6th Anniversary!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 10:02 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Support Daughter Carys at 'Modern Swans' Celebration

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Support Daughter Carys at 'Modern Swans' Celebration

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas walk the red carpet with their daughter Carys at Town & Country’s 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

Every year, the magazine curates a list of the 50 modern swans – accomplished young women who are influencers, entrepreneurs, and up-and-comers in the industry.

Some of the other modern swans joining Carys, 15, were Destry Allyn Spielberg, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Lori Harvey, Larsen Thompson, and Kit Keenan.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told Town & Country. “I’m always looking through her closet. She has this one thing, and it’s absolutely crazy. It’s this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It’s just so cool.”
Just Jared on Facebook
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 01
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 02
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 03
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 04
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 05
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 06
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 07
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 08
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 09
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 10
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 11
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 12
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 13
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 14
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 15
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 16
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 17
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 18
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 19
catherine zeta jones michael douglas carys douglas modern swans 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carys Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Celebrity Babies, Destry Spielberg, Kit Keenan, Larsen Thompson, Lori Harvey, Michael Douglas, Sailor Brinkley Cook

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr