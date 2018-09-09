Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Support Daughter Carys at 'Modern Swans' Celebration

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas walk the red carpet with their daughter Carys at Town & Country’s 2018 New Modern Swans Celebration on Sunday (September 9) in New York City.

Every year, the magazine curates a list of the 50 modern swans – accomplished young women who are influencers, entrepreneurs, and up-and-comers in the industry.

Some of the other modern swans joining Carys, 15, were Destry Allyn Spielberg, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Lori Harvey, Larsen Thompson, and Kit Keenan.

“Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me,” Carys told Town & Country. “I’m always looking through her closet. She has this one thing, and it’s absolutely crazy. It’s this pink kimonoey coat, but it has this fur and these fringes. It’s just so cool.”