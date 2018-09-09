Top Stories
Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Did Theo James Get Married to Ruth Kearney - See the Photos!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Dancing with the Stars' Rumored Celebrity Contestants Revealed - See the 10 Stars Who May Compete This Season!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Ansel Elgort Debuts His New Blond Hair During NYFW - See the Photos!

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Is Drake Ready to Speak with Kanye West After His Apology?

Sun, 09 September 2018 at 12:07 pm

Gigi & Bella Hadid Rule the Runway at Brandon Maxwell Show with Friend Lily Aldridge!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Rule the Runway at Brandon Maxwell Show with Friend Lily Aldridge!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Lily Aldridge walk the runway in the Brandon Maxwell fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (September 8) at the Classic Car Club in New York City.

More models walking in the show included Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, and Kate Bock.

Some of the celebs who watched from the front row were Tiffany Haddish, Aly Raisman, Devon Windsor, and Rachel Zoe.

Make sure to keep checking JustJared.com throughout the week for all the latest updates from fashion week!
Just Jared on Facebook
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 01
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 02
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 03
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 04
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 05
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 06
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 07
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 08
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 09
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 10
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 11
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 12
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 13
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 14
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 15
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 16
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 17
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 18
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 19
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 20
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 21
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 22
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 23
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 24
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 25
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 26
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 27
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 28
gigi hadid bella hadid lily aldridge brandon maxwell show 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Aly Raisman, Bella Hadid, Cindy Bruna, Devon Windsor, Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Kate Bock, Lily Aldridge, Rachel Zoe, Taylor Hill, Tiffany Haddish

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sacha Baron Cohen is being sued for $95 million - find out why - TMZ
  • This former Disney Channel star is going to be a dad - Just Jared Jr
  • Michael Moore says this celeb is the reason Trump ran for President - TooFab
  • Hugh Jackman's new movie The Front Runner has a new release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The cast of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before wrote letters to themselves - Just Jared Jr