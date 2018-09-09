Gigi & Bella Hadid Rule the Runway at Brandon Maxwell Show with Friend Lily Aldridge!

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Lily Aldridge walk the runway in the Brandon Maxwell fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Saturday night (September 8) at the Classic Car Club in New York City.

More models walking in the show included Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, and Kate Bock.

Some of the celebs who watched from the front row were Tiffany Haddish, Aly Raisman, Devon Windsor, and Rachel Zoe.

Make sure to keep checking JustJared.com throughout the week for all the latest updates from fashion week!