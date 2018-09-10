Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie Arrested for Carrying Loaded Gun at Airport

David Henrie, well known for his work starring on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, was arrested at LAX Airport on Monday (September 10) for having a loaded gun.

The 29-year-old actor was going through security at the airport in the morning when the loaded gun was discovered. According to TMZ, the gun was a M&P Shield 9mm pistol. He was immediately detained and taken to a local police station.

So far, there’s been no statement from David indicating why he would be carrying a loaded gun at the airport.

It was recently revealed that David and his wife, Maria, are expecting their first child together.

Wizards of Waverly Place aired from 2007 to 2012 and also starred Selena Gomez.