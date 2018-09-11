Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 12:55 am

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, & Henry Golding Premiere 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, & Henry Golding Premiere 'A Simple Favor' in NYC!

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Henry Golding gather for a photo at the premiere of their movie A Simple Favor on Monday (September 10) at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The co-stars were joined at the event by fellow star Jean Smart and director Paul Feig.

Henry‘s wife Liv Lo and his Crazy Rich Asians co-star Awkwafina both stepped out to show their support. Blake walked the red carpet with her husband Ryan Reynolds!

A Simple Favor hits theaters on Friday!

FYI: Anna is wearing a Cushnie dress at the premiere. She is wearing a white David Koma dress earlier in the day. Blake is wearing a Givenchy suit and Christian Louboutin shoes.

