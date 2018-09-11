Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 8:05 pm

Matt Bomer Premieres His Second Movie at TIFF: 'Viper Club'

Matt Bomer walks the red carpet with co-star Susan Sarandon at the premiere of their movie Viper Club during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The actors were joined by their co-stars Julian Morris, Sheila Vand, and Adepero Oduye.

Matt and Susan also posed for portraits with director and co-writer Maryam Keshavarz at the Getty Portrait Studio the day before. See those pics in the gallery!

Viper Club is a YouTube Originals Film that will be in select theaters on October 26. Watch the trailer now.

This is Matt‘s second movie at the festival. He attended the premiere of Papi Chulo over the weekend!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Adepero Oduye, Julian Morris, Matt Bomer, sheila vand, Susan Sarandon

