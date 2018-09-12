Elizabeth Debicki & Gemma Arterton Premiere 'Vita & Virginia' at TIFF

Elizabeth Debicki, Gemma Arterton and director Chanya Button premiere their brand new film Vita and Virginia during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival held at the Winter Garden Theatre on Tuesday (September 11) in Toronto, Canada.

The story tells the tale of the love affair between socialite and popular author Vita Sackville-West (Arterton) and literary icon Virginia Woolf (Debicki).

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. Gemma is wearing a Christopher Kane dress and Le Silla shoes.

Check out all the photos from the premiere of the film…