Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 5:45 pm

Janet Jackson Heads Out After a BBC Radio 2 Radio Interview in London!

Janet Jackson Heads Out After a BBC Radio 2 Radio Interview in London!

Janet Jackson is on the move!

The “Made For Now” pop icon was spotted heading out after doing a radio interview at BBC Radio 2 Studios on Thursday (September 13) in London, England.

Janet made time to quickly greet her fans before hopping into her ride for the next appearance.

“It’s tough. They have to know who they have to be and who they are. Not what someone else wants them to be, not what they think they should be by looking at someone else. Individuality is beautiful. God made you as you are, and that’s beautiful,” she said of giving advice to teens in the industry in a recent InStyle cover story.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Janet Jackson

