Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 9:14 pm

'Modern Family' Will Kill Off a Character This Season

'Modern Family' Will Kill Off a Character This Season

There is going to be a major death on the upcoming 10th season of Modern Family.

Christopher Lloyd, one of the show’s co-creators, opened up about an episode happening in the first half of the season.

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

The character who is dying was not revealed, but Lloyd says it will be a “significant character on the series” and the death “will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

The character who dies might not necessarily be on of the core Dunphy family members.

