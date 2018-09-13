Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 10:10 am

Robotman Films on 'Doom Patrol' Set in More First Look Photos!

Robotman Films on 'Doom Patrol' Set in More First Look Photos!

An actor portraying Robotman was seen filming a scene for the upcoming Doom Patrol television series!

It appears as if Robotman was helping a child in the scene, filmed on Thursday (August 13) in Atlanta, Ga.

Brendan Fraser is set to voice Robotman and also appear as Cliff Steele in flashback sequences for the show.

The series will debut on the new DC Universe streaming service in 2019.

If you missed it, we have more set photos from the show featuring other first looks at some of the co-star on the show!
doom patrol set photos 01
doom patrol set photos 02
doom patrol set photos 03
doom patrol set photos 04
doom patrol set photos 05
doom patrol set photos 06
doom patrol set photos 07
doom patrol set photos 08
doom patrol set photos 09
doom patrol set photos 10
doom patrol set photos 11
doom patrol set photos 12
doom patrol set photos 13
doom patrol set photos 14
doom patrol set photos 15
doom patrol set photos 16
doom patrol set photos 17
doom patrol set photos 18

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Doom Patrol, Television

