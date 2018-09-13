Robotman Films on 'Doom Patrol' Set in More First Look Photos!

An actor portraying Robotman was seen filming a scene for the upcoming Doom Patrol television series!

It appears as if Robotman was helping a child in the scene, filmed on Thursday (August 13) in Atlanta, Ga.

Brendan Fraser is set to voice Robotman and also appear as Cliff Steele in flashback sequences for the show.

The series will debut on the new DC Universe streaming service in 2019.

If you missed it, we have more set photos from the show featuring other first looks at some of the co-star on the show!