Cassandra Jean, Stephen Amell's Wife, Joins Arrowverse for DC's Crossover!

Stephen Amell‘s real life wife Cassandra Jean is joining the Arrowverse for the annual DC crossover event!

She’ll play villain Nora Fries, who is the wife of Mr. Freeze, another villain in the universe, Deadline reports.

The three night event will take place on The CW beginning with The Flash on Sunday (December 9) Arrow on Monday (December 10) and Supergirl on Tuesday (December 11).

Cassandra has previously held roles on Hart of Dixie, Mad Men and One Tree Hill, and more.

Get ready to see Stephen and Cassandra on screen together!