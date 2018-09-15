Top Stories
Sat, 15 September 2018 at 2:07 pm

Cassandra Jean, Stephen Amell's Wife, Joins Arrowverse for DC's Crossover!

Cassandra Jean, Stephen Amell's Wife, Joins Arrowverse for DC's Crossover!

Stephen Amell‘s real life wife Cassandra Jean is joining the Arrowverse for the annual DC crossover event!

She’ll play villain Nora Fries, who is the wife of Mr. Freeze, another villain in the universe, Deadline reports.

The three night event will take place on The CW beginning with The Flash on Sunday (December 9) Arrow on Monday (December 10) and Supergirl on Tuesday (December 11).

Cassandra has previously held roles on Hart of Dixie, Mad Men and One Tree Hill, and more.

Get ready to see Stephen and Cassandra on screen together!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cassandra Jean, Stephen Amell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is applying to be a US citizen - TMZ
  • Josie Totah just shared her first pic since coming out as transgender - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian totally embarrassed Kim with a flash mob - TooFab
  • Donald Glover is firing back at his old record label - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Centineo is opening up about his friendship with Lana Condor - Just Jared Jr