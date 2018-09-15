Josie Totah Shares First Photo Since Coming Out as Transgender

Josie Totah just shared her first photo since coming out as transgender last month.

The 17-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a stylish photo from her summer vacation.

In the pic, Josie can be seen posing on a bridge overlooking European scenery.

“what’d i miss?” Josie jokingly captioned the photo.

Since publishing her essay about her identity, Josie has started college and has plans to continue her acting career.

Be sure to read Josie‘s entire powerful essay!

Check out Josie‘s cute photo below…