Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Sat, 15 September 2018 at 2:08 am

Josie Totah Shares First Photo Since Coming Out as Transgender

Josie Totah Shares First Photo Since Coming Out as Transgender

Josie Totah just shared her first photo since coming out as transgender last month.

The 17-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a stylish photo from her summer vacation.

In the pic, Josie can be seen posing on a bridge overlooking European scenery.

“what’d i miss?” Josie jokingly captioned the photo.

Since publishing her essay about her identity, Josie has started college and has plans to continue her acting career.

Be sure to read Josie‘s entire powerful essay!

Check out Josie‘s cute photo below…

View this post on Instagram

what’d i miss?

A post shared by josie (@josietotah) on

