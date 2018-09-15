Sarah Drew Speaks About Life After 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sarah Drew is speaking all about life after Grey’s Anatomy after she was let go from the show after season 14.

“I was sad at the time, but I’m feeling so good now. I really am. I’m such a true believer in everything happening for a reason. I really believe that in the depth of my being. The nine years on the show were absolutely formative, and transformative, and absolutely incredible season of my life,” Sarah told Us Weekly.

“In some ways, I feel like it was time for me to go, and I was ready to go, but it would have been hard for me to walk away. So it was kind of done for me, and I’m actually, in this moment, I’m feeling grateful for that. I feel like I’m spreading my wings and I’m jumping out into the world, and exploring all kinds of new avenues to tell stories, and I’m so excited,” she added.

Sarah just received an Emmy nomination after directing the 2018 web series Grey’s Anatomy: B Team.