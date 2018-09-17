Kirstie Alley Responds to Rumors That John Travolta Is Gay

Kirstie Alley is speaking out in response to rumors of her longtime friend John Travolta being gay.

The actress shot down the reports about Travolta‘s sexuality in a new interview, saying that they once fell in love.

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way because I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time,” Kirstie said on Dan Wootton‘s podcast.

“He had dated Kelly Preston before he did Look Who’s Talking with me and then I would say he would agree that it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other,” Kirstie added. “When it became very apparent that I wasn’t going anywhere, I was staying married… and then he started seeing Kelly again.”

Kirstie says after John married Kelly, his wife approached her and accused her of flirting with her husband.

“That was sort of when I had to make a decision—are you going to be this girl that’s not only married, but he’s now married and just flirting in a way…you’re still acting like you’re together somehow when you’re not,” she said. “It was sort of kooky…so I made the decision and that was pretty much the end of that.”

Kirstie previously commented on John‘s sexuality in a 2012 interview with Barbara Walters.

“I know John with all my heart and soul; he’s not gay,” she said. “I think in some weird way, in Hollywood, if someone gets big enough and famous enough, and they’re not out doing drugs and they’re not womanizing, what do you say about them?”