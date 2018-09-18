Dakota Johnson Tells 'Vogue Australia' All About Chris Hemsworth's Insane Body

Dakota Johnson stuns in a red gown on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 24.

Here is what the 28-year-old Suspiria actress had to share with the mag:

Of her Vogue Australia cover shoot: “It was fun to do, very, very glamorous. It was at the end of a very long week and I’m really happy with the way it turned out. The photographer, Emma Summerton, is so incredible, so talented, really amazing to work with; it was such a pleasure.”

On working with Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times at El Royale: “Oh my god. It’s such a distraction. I was like, guys, you’ve made a huge mistake getting him to do this, because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it’s unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt’s completely unbuttoned. No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy! Then he would eat a bowl of Smarties and you’re like: ‘You’re an a–hole, f–k you!’ I don’t eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the fuck he wants and looks like he was literally chiselled out of marble – it’s insane.”

On what’s next: “I mostly follow my heart when it comes to making films, and I hope to do even more and broaden things. I have a feeling that there won’t be a linear story, judging from the way things have gone.”

