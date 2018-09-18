Top Stories
Tue, 18 September 2018 at 5:57 pm

Dakota Johnson Tells 'Vogue Australia' All About Chris Hemsworth's Insane Body

Dakota Johnson Tells 'Vogue Australia' All About Chris Hemsworth's Insane Body

Dakota Johnson stuns in a red gown on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 24.

Here is what the 28-year-old Suspiria actress had to share with the mag:

Of her Vogue Australia cover shoot: “It was fun to do, very, very glamorous. It was at the end of a very long week and I’m really happy with the way it turned out. The photographer, Emma Summerton, is so incredible, so talented, really amazing to work with; it was such a pleasure.”

On working with Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times at El Royale: “Oh my god. It’s such a distraction. I was like, guys, you’ve made a huge mistake getting him to do this, because everyone is going to forget everything that happened [in the film] until this point. Chris is going to come onto the screen, and his body is outrageous, it’s unbelievable, like a crazy, crazy thing to look at, and his shirt’s completely unbuttoned. No-one on set could pay attention to anything else: it was so shocking, not in a sexual way at all, just, like, scientifically, how is it possible to look like that? Crazy! Then he would eat a bowl of Smarties and you’re like: ‘You’re an a–hole, f–k you!’ I don’t eat anything sweet: I eat green things for three months in order to fit into a pair of jeans. And he eats whatever the fuck he wants and looks like he was literally chiselled out of marble – it’s insane.”

On what’s next: “I mostly follow my heart when it comes to making films, and I hope to do even more and broaden things. I have a feeling that there won’t be a linear story, judging from the way things have gone.”

For more from Dakota, visit Vogue.com.au!
dakota johnson vogue australia 01
dakota johnson vogue australia 02
dakota johnson vogue australia 03
dakota johnson vogue australia 04

Photos: Vogue Australia October 2018, Dakota Johnson, photography Emma Summerton
