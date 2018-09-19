Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose & What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who & See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 5:04 pm

Kendall Jenner Goes Sheer For 'Alberta Ferretti' Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner Goes Sheer For 'Alberta Ferretti' Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner went for a sheer look while hitting the runway in Alberta Ferretti‘s show!

The 22-year-old model donned a netted bodysuit during the Milan Fashion Week event on Wednesday (September 19) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall was joined on the runway by fellow model Kaia Gerber, as well as friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

After the show, Kaia took to her Instagram to share a photo from the show.

“thank you @albertaferretti for an amazing welcome to Milan,” Kaia captioned the photo.

Check out the runway photos below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner sheer fashion week milan 01
kendall jenner sheer fashion week milan 02
kendall jenner sheer fashion week milan 03
kendall jenner sheer fashion week milan 04
kendall jenner sheer fashion week milan 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tiger Woods is off probation from his 2017 DUI - TMZ
  • This Stranger Things star reveals he still goes to summer camp - Just Jared Jr
  • Stormy Daniels compared President Trump's genitals to a video game character - TooFab
  • Scarlett Johansson supported boyfriend Colin Jost on his big night - Lainey Gossip
  • See the stunning photos of Joey King getting ready for the 2018 Emmys - Just Jared Jr
  • Kourtney Kardashian is still single - Gossip Cop