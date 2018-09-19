Kendall Jenner Goes Sheer For 'Alberta Ferretti' Milan Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner went for a sheer look while hitting the runway in Alberta Ferretti‘s show!

The 22-year-old model donned a netted bodysuit during the Milan Fashion Week event on Wednesday (September 19) in Milan, Italy.

Kendall was joined on the runway by fellow model Kaia Gerber, as well as friends Gigi and Bella Hadid.

After the show, Kaia took to her Instagram to share a photo from the show.

“thank you @albertaferretti for an amazing welcome to Milan,” Kaia captioned the photo.

Check out the runway photos below…

