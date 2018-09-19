Suki Waterhouse Had Incident with Gun on Set: 'I Hurt Somebody'

Suki Waterhouse allegedly confessed that she “hurt somebody” while doing stunts with a gun on the set of Assassination Nation, leading some to believe that she accidentally shot a person on the set.

“I hurt somebody,” the 26-year-old actress and model said at the movie’s premiere (via Page Six).

“The bullet ricocheted. They hadn’t seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him,” Suki continued. “We didn’t get extensive [firearms] training. I’m not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour.”

Suki did not name the person in question. The film was made in New Orleans and also stars

