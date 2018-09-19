Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Mom Breaks Silence on Her Overdose &amp; What Happened That Day

Prince Harry Reveals What Happens When He Unexpectedly Runs Into the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Johnny Galecki Has a New 21-Year-Old Girlfriend - Find Out Who &amp; See the Photos!

Julie Chen Stepped Down From 'The Talk,' But Is She Leaving 'Big Brother' Too?

Wed, 19 September 2018 at 11:00 am

Suki Waterhouse Had Incident with Gun on Set: 'I Hurt Somebody'

Suki Waterhouse Had Incident with Gun on Set: 'I Hurt Somebody'

Suki Waterhouse allegedly confessed that she “hurt somebody” while doing stunts with a gun on the set of Assassination Nation, leading some to believe that she accidentally shot a person on the set.

“I hurt somebody,” the 26-year-old actress and model said at the movie’s premiere (via Page Six).

“The bullet ricocheted. They hadn’t seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him,” Suki continued. “We didn’t get extensive [firearms] training. I’m not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour.”

Suki did not name the person in question. The film was made in New Orleans and also stars

The film also stars Bella Thorne, Bill Skarsgard, Maude Apatow, Hari Nef, Odessa Young, Abra, Joel McHale, and more.
Photos: Getty
