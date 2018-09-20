Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 2:32 am

Kaley Cuoco & Joel McHale Act in Drake Lyrics Soap Opera - Watch!

Kaley Cuoco & Joel McHale Act in Drake Lyrics Soap Opera - Watch!

Kaley Cuoco and Joel McHale are using Drake‘s lyrics to act out a soap opera!

The stars made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night (September 19).

During their appearance, James invited his guests to act in a dramatic soap opera scene in which “every line of dialogue is pulled from Drake lyrics (except for one, with respect to Cardi B). Who will win Keke’s heart?”

Watch the funny skit below!
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Drake, James Corden, Joel McHale, Kaley Cuoco

