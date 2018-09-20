Top Stories
It Looks Like Kate Beckinsale Might Be Back on With This Comedian!

Carrie Underwood Gets Support from Hubby Mike Fisher &amp; Son Isaiah at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Lively Responds to a Joke About the Suits She's Wearing

Thu, 20 September 2018 at 9:57 pm

Scott Eastwood Shows His Support for World Alzheimer's Day

Scott Eastwood is showing his support for World Alzheimer’s Day in memory of his grandmother, who he lost to the disease as a kid.

The 32-year-old actor teamed with Allergen to direct people to LearnAboutAlz.com, a resource that people can use to learn tips, resources, information about the disease, and treatment options for caregivers.

“Alzheimer’s is an unforgiving disease, and I know firsthand that when someone you love is suffering from it, it is hard to hold on to hope,” Scott said in a statement. “By working with Allergan and their educational initiative LearnAboutAlz.com, I hope to use my platform to show caregivers across the nation that their hard work is not unnoticed, and that there is a community out there and many resources available to support them. We want to encourage people of all ages to learn more about the disease on the website, and to join me by getting involved in the conversation on World Alzheimer’s Day on social media.”

scott eastwood world alzheimers day 01
scott eastwood world alzheimers day 02
scott eastwood world alzheimers day 03

Photos: Michael Simon
