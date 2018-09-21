Lana Del Rey Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Beverly Hills!

Lana Del Rey is all smiles as she chats with a friend while waiting for her car at the valet on Thursday afternoon (September 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old singer kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt and jeans as she and her friend stepped out for lunch.

Earlier this week, Lana released “Venice Bitch” – which is the latest single off of her upcoming album.

Lana‘s new album Norman F–king Rockwell currently consists of 11 tracks and is due out in 2019.

