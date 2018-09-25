Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen makes an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live! on Monday evening (September 24) in New York City.

The 32-year-old “Cravings: Hungry for More” cookbook author went on the show with Real Housewives‘ Kelly Dodd!

While on the show, Chrissy dished that she and hubby John Legend slept together the first day they met.

“I closed the deal the first [night],” Chrissy said. “It’s fine!

“We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and then … yeah,” she continued.