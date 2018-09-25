Top Stories
'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Downton Abbey' Movie Begins Filming - First Set Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Sam Smith Breaks Silence on Brandon Flynn Breakup: 'It's Still Quite Raw'

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 10:51 am

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen Revealed When She & John Legend First 'Closed the Deal'

Chrissy Teigen makes an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live! on Monday evening (September 24) in New York City.

The 32-year-old “Cravings: Hungry for More” cookbook author went on the show with Real HousewivesKelly Dodd!

While on the show, Chrissy dished that she and hubby John Legend slept together the first day they met.

“I closed the deal the first [night],” Chrissy said. “It’s fine!

“We were on a music video set all day together, and then I went to one of his shows, and then … yeah,” she continued.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy teigen watch what happens live 01
chrissy teigen watch what happens live 02
chrissy teigen watch what happens live 03
chrissy teigen watch what happens live 04
chrissy teigen watch what happens live 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop