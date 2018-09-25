Top Stories
Tue, 25 September 2018 at 3:56 pm

Tiffany Haddish Reveals How She Would Teach a Sex Ed Class on 'Late Late Show'!

Tiffany Haddish Reveals How She Would Teach a Sex Ed Class on 'Late Late Show'!

Tiffany Haddish and Jay Hernandez hit James Corden‘s couch on last night’s (September 24) episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and things got heated quick!

Host James asked Tiffany, 38, about her about playing a teacher in her new film Night School and questioned her about what kind of teacher she would be if given the chance.

“I would teach sex education,” Tiffany insisted. “Lesson one would be hygiene, because good hygiene equals good sex.”

Jay talks landing the lead role in the Magnum P.I. reboot while Tiffany proceeds to heavily flirt with him – Watch more after the cut!


How Would Tiffany Haddish Teach a Sex Ed Class?


Click inside to watch the rest of Tiffany Haddish and Jay Hernandez’s appearance…


Tiffany Haddish & Jay Hernandez Shoot Their Shots
