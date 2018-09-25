Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains results from the elimination on Dancing With the Stars!

The first elimination just happened on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars and you can check out the spoilers right here.

All 13 contestants and their pro partners performed on Monday night and the six celebs with the lowest amount of votes were revealed during the results episode on Tuesday night.

One of the six was sent to safety and the remaining five had to perform a second time. The judges scores from the second performance and the audience votes from Monday and Tuesday night were combined to determine who was sent home first.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who went home was…

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser was paired with Gleb Savchenko.