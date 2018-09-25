Top Stories
Shia LaBeouf &amp; Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Split, Rumors Swirl That He's Dating FKA twigs

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Judi Dench Defends Her 'Good Friend' Kevin Spacey, Doesn't Approve of Cutting Him Out of Movies

Tue, 25 September 2018 at 9:58 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 1 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains results from the elimination on Dancing With the Stars!

The first elimination just happened on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars and you can check out the spoilers right here.

TOP 12 REVEALED: Meet the contestants still on the show!

All 13 contestants and their pro partners performed on Monday night and the six celebs with the lowest amount of votes were revealed during the results episode on Tuesday night.

One of the six was sent to safety and the remaining five had to perform a second time. The judges scores from the second performance and the audience votes from Monday and Tuesday night were combined to determine who was sent home first.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who went home was…

Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser was paired with Gleb Savchenko.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is still doing fashion week after Nicki Minaj fight - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is taking a break from social media - Just Jared Jr
  • Pete Davidson is sharing intimate details about life with Ariana Grande - TooFab
  • Cardi B won’t do the Super Bowl Halftime Show unless she gets her own set - Lainey Gossip
  • Nick Jonas' little brother Frankie is so grown up - Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie isn't missing Brad Pitt - Gossip Cop
  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    good. she sucked.

  • cuzjcacjo

    was this the comedian? she was funny but had no dance ability