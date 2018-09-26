Top Stories
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Shia LaBeouf & FKA twigs Are All Smiles on Outing After His Split From Mia Goth

Dakota Johnson Makes First Public Comment About Chris Martin Relationship!

Wed, 26 September 2018 at 4:51 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photo of Daughter Apple & She's All Grown Up!

Gwyneth Paltrow just shared a photo of her daughter Apple and she looks just like her mom!

The 45-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to her Instagram to share a rare photo of her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

In the close-up pic, the mother-daughter duo give the camera soft smiles and Apple looks so grown up!

“Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life,” Gwyneth captioned the photo.

Check it out below…
  • tomas

    She looks more like her father than her mother.

  • Hotaru

    Looks a little like Amanda Seyfried, pretty.