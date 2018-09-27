Alexander Skarsgard 'Stalked' Director Jeremy Saulnier for 'Hold the Dark' Role!

Alexander Skarsgard shows off his super buff biceps in a tan polo shirt as he steps out on Thursday morning (September 27) in New York City.

The 42-year-old Emmy-winning actor stepped out to promote his upcoming new thriller flick Hold the Dark.

During a recent interview, Alex opened up about how he got the role – and it involves getting extremely close to director Jeremy Saulnier!

“Well, I’ve stalked Jeremy since Blue Ruin,” Alex joked to EW. “I slept in my car outside [his] house for two years.”

Alex continued: “I saw Blue Ruin when it came out and I was just like, ‘Who the f—k is this filmmaker?’ I think he is one of the greatest filmmakers that we have in America today.”

Hold the Dark hits theaters and Netflix on Friday, September 28!