Lily James Supports 'War & Peace' Co-Star Jim Broadbent at 'Black 47' Premiere!

Lily James is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the special gala screening of the film Black 47 held at the Odeon Covent Garden on Wednesday (September 26) in London, England.

The 29-year-old Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star stepped out to support star of the flick Jim Broadbent, who she starred with in the BBC mini-series War & Peace.

Also in attendance to show their support was Chris O’Dowd and his wife Dawn O’Porter.

Synopsis: Set in Ireland during the Great Famine, the drama follows an Irish Ranger who has been fighting for the British Army abroad, as he abandons his post to reunite with his family. Despite experiencing the horrors of war, he is shocked by the famine’s destruction of his homeland and the brutalization of his people and his family.