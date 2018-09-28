Jess Glynne Drops '123' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Jess Glynne is back at it with a brand new promo single called “123,” and you can watch the special live music video right here!

The track is the third, following “I’ll Be There” and “All I Am,” to be released from the 28-year-old British singer’s upcoming sophomore album Always In Between, which is due out October 12th.

“123 is yours! I thought a little celebration was needed as it’s only 2 weeks till Always In Between is out!,” Jess captioned with her Instagram post. “Can’t believe it. Go check the video on YouTube now hunnys! All the love 💙”

You can also stream “123” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Jess Glynne – 123 [Official Live Video]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jess Glynne latest “123″…