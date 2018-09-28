Marc Anthony, Will Smith, & Bad Bunny Team Up for 'Esta Rico' - Watch Here!

Marc Anthony has a hot new song out!

The 50-year-old Latin singer teamed up with Will Smith and Bad Bunny for the hip-shaking new song “Esta Rico” AND dropped the music video for it too!

“Will and I have always wanted to work on a musical collaboration,” Marc shared about Will in a press release. “This song seems perfect for this moment we’re both experiencing creatively. Working with Bad Bunny for the first time has been a great surprise. We all had a magnificent chemistry, and that energy is palpable in both the music and the video.”

You can download to the guys’ new song off of iTunes here.

Watch the music video below!

Check out the lyrics inside…