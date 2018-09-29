Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Are Married!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have tied the knot!

The 46-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 47-year-old television producer got married on Saturday (September 29) at star-studded private wedding ceremony in the Hamptons!

Some of the stars who attended the wedding included Gwyneth‘s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr., Steven Spielberg, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Jerry Seinfeld, and more, according to People.

The couple met in 2010 when Gwyneth made a guest appearance on Glee, a show that Brad co-created. He works with Ryan Murphy and also helped create American Horror Story, Pose, Scream Queens, and 9-1-1.

This is the second marriage for both. Gwyneth was previously married to Chris Martin until their split in 2014. Brad was married to Suzanne Bukinik for 10 years until their divorce in 2013.

Gwyneth and Brad both have two children from their previously marriages.