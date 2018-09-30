Top Stories
Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Was Will Smith's Birthday Bungee Jump Actually Spontaneous?

Sun, 30 September 2018 at 8:17 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal & Carey Mulligan Attend 'Wildlife' Premiere at New York Film Festival 2018!

Jake Gyllenhaal & Carey Mulligan Attend 'Wildlife' Premiere at New York Film Festival 2018!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan are celebrating their new movie!

The two co-stars were in attendance at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Sunday (September 30) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, David Lang and Bob Balaban were all in attendance at the event.

The film, which is set in 1960, follows a boy who watches his parents’ marriage fall apart after the three of them move to Montana and his mother falls in love with another man.
Just Jared on Facebook
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 01
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 02
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 03
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 04
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 05
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 06
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 07
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 08
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 09
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 10
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 11
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 12
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 13
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 14
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 15
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 16
jake gyllenhaal wildlife nyff september 2018 17

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bob Balaban, Carey Mulligan, David Lang, Jake Gyllenhaal, Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop