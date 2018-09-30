Jake Gyllenhaal & Carey Mulligan Attend 'Wildlife' Premiere at New York Film Festival 2018!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan are celebrating their new movie!

The two co-stars were in attendance at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on Sunday (September 30) in New York City.

Zoe Kazan, Paul Dano, David Lang and Bob Balaban were all in attendance at the event.

The film, which is set in 1960, follows a boy who watches his parents’ marriage fall apart after the three of them move to Montana and his mother falls in love with another man.