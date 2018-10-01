Top Stories
Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Jessica Biel Leaves a Suggestive Comment on Justin Timberlake's Instagram!

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

Kim Kardashian Reveals New Release Date for Kanye West's 'Yandhi'

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

See the Epic Way LeBron James Got Home After His NBA Game!

Mon, 01 October 2018 at 4:25 pm

Justin Theroux Spends Time with Actress Laura Harrier in Paris

Justin Theroux Spends Time with Actress Laura Harrier in Paris

Justin Theroux walks around town with actress Laura Harrier after going shopping on Monday afternoon (October 1) in Paris, France.

This isn’t the first time that the 47-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress have been spotted together.

Justin and Laura were both at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in France back in May and they spent time relaxing by the beach together, along with some other celebs, during that trip. Also on that trip were Emma Stone and Sienna Miller, two other actresses that Justin has hung out with throughout the past few months.

Laura is best known for her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming and she also starred in this summer’s hit indie film BlacKkKlansman.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 01
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 02
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 03
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 04
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 05
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 06
justin theroux laura harrier spotting in paris 07

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elon Musk has stepped down as Chairman of Tesla - TMZ
  • This YouTuber shares her coming out story - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian fights back at Instagram trolls - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Gwyneth Paltrow's wedding weekend! - Lainey Gossip
  • The Stranger Things cast check out their horror maze at Universal Studios - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell are still going strong after dating for over two years - Gossip Cop