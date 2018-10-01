Justin Theroux Spends Time with Actress Laura Harrier in Paris

Justin Theroux walks around town with actress Laura Harrier after going shopping on Monday afternoon (October 1) in Paris, France.

This isn’t the first time that the 47-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress have been spotted together.

Justin and Laura were both at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in France back in May and they spent time relaxing by the beach together, along with some other celebs, during that trip. Also on that trip were Emma Stone and Sienna Miller, two other actresses that Justin has hung out with throughout the past few months.

Laura is best known for her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming and she also starred in this summer’s hit indie film BlacKkKlansman.