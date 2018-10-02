Top Stories
Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Couple Up for Parisian Date Night!

Here's New Details for Cardi B's Upcoming Music!

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 6:00 am

Aaron Paul Wears a Wig to Dita Von Teese's Birthday Party

Aaron Paul Wears a Wig to Dita Von Teese's Birthday Party

Aaron Paul wears a cropped white wig while attending Dita Von Teese‘s birthday party on Saturday (September 29) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old The Path actor grabbed the wig from the Elyx Salon and wore it for the full night. He was joined at the event by his wife Lauren.

The party was held at the residence of Jonas Tahlin, the CEO of Absolut Elyx.

Close to midnight, a five-tiered birthday cake was delivered to the Gatsby Room of the Elyx house and guests gathered to sing happy birthday to Dita.

  • Dany

    Dita is gorgeous.