Bradley Cooper Explains Why He Took on a Major Film His First Time as a Director

Bradley Cooper suited up for another premiere of A Star is Born!

The 43-year-old actor and director looked sharp at the event on Monday (October 1) at Cinema Gaumont Capucine in Paris, France.

During the premiere, Bradley stopped to take photos with the huge group of fans who were waiting for his arrival.

Bradley recently opened up about why he decided to take on such a big project his first time in the director’s chair, instead of a commercial or TV show.

“I said, that scares the hell out of me. I wouldn’t know where to put the camera…You can’t control what moves you, and I wanted to tell a love story,” Bradley explained.

A Star is Born hits theaters on October 5th.