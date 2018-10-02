Top Stories
Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Most Dangerous Celebrities to Search Online Revealed - See the Top 10 List

Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 10:08 pm

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Launch of Collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld in Paris!

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Launch of Collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld in Paris!

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose at the launch event for her Karl x Kaia Collaboration Capsule Collection on Tuesday night (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 17-year-old model had legs for days as she rocked a black blazer-dress as she was joined at the event by her co-collaborator Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Earlier that day, Kaia strutted her way down the Miu Miu runway held during Paris Fashion Week.

You can shop Kaia‘s full Karl x Kaia collection here.
Just Jared on Facebook
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 01
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 02
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 03
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 04
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 05
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 06
kaia gerber celebrates fashion collaboration with karl lagerfeld in paris 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Karl Lagerfeld

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop