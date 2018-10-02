Kaia Gerber Celebrates Launch of Collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld in Paris!

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose at the launch event for her Karl x Kaia Collaboration Capsule Collection on Tuesday night (October 2) in Paris, France.

The 17-year-old model had legs for days as she rocked a black blazer-dress as she was joined at the event by her co-collaborator Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Earlier that day, Kaia strutted her way down the Miu Miu runway held during Paris Fashion Week.

