Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 9:42 am

Taylor Swift Is Opening the American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Taylor Swift Is Opening the American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Taylor Swift has announced that she’s opening the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 28-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a video of her cat Meredith to announce the news!

“Good morning America! It’s Taylor. I just wanted to say…I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance,” she said in the video.

Taylor will perform her song “I Did Something Bad” on the live show, which will air on Tuesday, October 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you missed it, you can see the full list of nominees for the show here. Taylor is up for several awards, including Artist of the Year!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop