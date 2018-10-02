Taylor Swift Is Opening the American Music Awards 2018 (Video)

Taylor Swift has announced that she’s opening the 2018 American Music Awards!

The 28-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a video of her cat Meredith to announce the news!

“Good morning America! It’s Taylor. I just wanted to say…I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance,” she said in the video.

Taylor will perform her song “I Did Something Bad” on the live show, which will air on Tuesday, October 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you missed it, you can see the full list of nominees for the show here. Taylor is up for several awards, including Artist of the Year!