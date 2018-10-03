Mischa Barton Steps Out in Beverly Hills Following 'The Hills' Casting News!

Mischa Barton is on a shopping spree!

The 32-year-old actress was seen looking chic while doing some shopping at Sandro on Wednesday (October 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Mischa was in a great mood, smiling and waving as she left the store.

If you didn’t already know, Mischa was just reported to be the newest cast member of The Hills: New Beginnings!

Mischa starred on the hit show The O.C., which premiered on Fox in 2003 and went on to inspire Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. Laguna Beach then lead to a spinoff, The Hills.