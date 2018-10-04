Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Look So Happy Together on 'A Star Is Born' Opening Weekend!
Bradley Cooper and his partner Irina Shayk look so in love on their stroll through New York City!
The 43-year-old actor and director and the 32-year-old model stuck close together as they stepped out together on Thursday (October 4) in the Big Apple.
Bradley and Irina are rarely photographed together – the last photos we have of them together are from their vacation back in August.
If you don’t know, Bradley‘s movie A Star Is Born is set to hit theaters at midnight tonight! Lady Gaga stars in the film, which Bradley also directed. The movie is getting a ton of awards season buzz.
Be sure to check out the movie!