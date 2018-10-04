Top Stories
Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex &amp; the City 3'

Sarah Jessica Parker Addresses Fan Asking Her to 'Replace or Write Out' Kim Cattrall for 'Sex & the City 3'

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Kate Middleton Has the Loveliest Response When Little Girl Asks Why She's Being Photographed

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Lady Gaga Reveals the Massive Gift Bradley Cooper Gave to Her

Thu, 04 October 2018 at 12:02 am

Kim Petras Attends Saks Fearless Women Speaker Series in NYC!

Kim Petras Attends Saks Fearless Women Speaker Series in NYC!

Kim Petras is being celebrated as a fearless woman!

The 26-year-old Turn Off The Light pop superstar was in attendance at the Saks Fearless Women Speaker Series on Wednesday evening (October 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Petras

The series of talks, which began in September and runs through October at the New York flagship store, features trailblazers in their respective fields, including Patti Smith and Jemima Kirke.

While at the event, Kim also hung out with Daniel Franzese, also known as Damien in Mean Girls – on the same day as Mean Girls Day!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim petras saks october 2018 01
kim petras saks october 2018 02
kim petras saks october 2018 03
kim petras saks october 2018 04
kim petras saks october 2018 05
kim petras saks october 2018 06
kim petras saks october 2018 07
kim petras saks october 2018 08
kim petras saks october 2018 09
kim petras saks october 2018 10
kim petras saks october 2018 11
kim petras saks october 2018 12
kim petras saks october 2018 13

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Daniel Franzese, Kim Petras

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop