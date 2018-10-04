Kim Petras Attends Saks Fearless Women Speaker Series in NYC!

Kim Petras is being celebrated as a fearless woman!

The 26-year-old Turn Off The Light pop superstar was in attendance at the Saks Fearless Women Speaker Series on Wednesday evening (October 3) in New York City.

The series of talks, which began in September and runs through October at the New York flagship store, features trailblazers in their respective fields, including Patti Smith and Jemima Kirke.

While at the event, Kim also hung out with Daniel Franzese, also known as Damien in Mean Girls – on the same day as Mean Girls Day!