Thu, 04 October 2018 at 8:05 pm

Lady Gaga Looks Stunning While Arriving for 'Colbert' Interview

Lady Gaga Looks Stunning While Arriving for 'Colbert' Interview

Lady Gaga looks gorgeous while heading into the studio to tape an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday afternoon (October 4) in New York City.

The 35-year-old singer and actress is promoting her new movie A Star Is Born, which is in theaters this weekend.

Gaga‘s new song with co-star Bradley Cooper, “Shallow,” has been at #1 on the iTunes chart all week and now the full soundtrack is about to be released.

A Star Is Born is expected to open this weekend with about $40 million at the domestic box office, which will be a major success for the film.

FYI: Gaga is wearing a Marc Jacobs gown.
Photos: BackGrid USA
