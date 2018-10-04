Will Smith Carries Son Jaden Smith on His Shoulders for #PiggyBackChallenge!

Will Smith is carrying Jaden Smith for a fun new challenge!

The 50-year-old actor put his 20-year-old son on his shoulders in a picture posted on Instagram on Wednesday (October 3).

“I saw this Father in @Target with his Child on his shoulders… I got Jealous. Fathers out there… Y’all ready for the #PiggyBackChallenge?” he wrote.

Will also insisted on carrying his son up the escalator and out of the store, even to the point of Jaden almost hitting his head!

Watch the moment go down in a video below!