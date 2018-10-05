Top Stories
Fri, 05 October 2018 at 1:30 am

Emilia Clarke Supports Peter Dinklage at 'My Dinner with Herve' Premiere!

Emilia Clarke Supports Peter Dinklage at 'My Dinner with Herve' Premiere!

Emilia Clarke walks the red carpet at the premiere of the new HBO movie My Dinner With Herve on Thursday night (October 4) at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress was at the event to support her Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage, who stars in the new movie alongside Jamie Dornan.

Last week, Emilia debuted her brand new haircut and revealed the fun inspiration behind the pixie cut.

